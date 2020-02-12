PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible after midnight. Lows 53-58.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm. A few showers are possible late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 75.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A shower is possible south of the city. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A shower is possible. High 62.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. On the chilly side. High 61.
FRIDAY: Clouds gather again and more rain is possible, especially later in the afternoon and at night. The high is 62.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High 58.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Warm Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News