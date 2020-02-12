Weather

AccuWeather: Warm Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible after midnight. Lows 53-58.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm. A few showers are possible late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 75.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A shower is possible south of the city. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A shower is possible. High 62.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. On the chilly side. High 61.

FRIDAY: Clouds gather again and more rain is possible, especially later in the afternoon and at night. The high is 62.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High 58.

