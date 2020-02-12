Weather

AccuWeather: Warm surge before a chilly rain

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's chilly with overnight lows dipping to 53 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in cooler suburbs.

THURSDAY: Ahead of a cold front, we'll get a gusty south, southwest wind with afternoon gusts up to 30 or even 35mph. This will pump in even warmer air and get us up to 77, a good 10 degrees above normal. Sunshine will once again dominate aside from a few high clouds. Right along the coast temperatures will be cooler, near 70 thanks to the onshore component of the wind there.

FRIDAY: The cold front itself will move through before dawn on Friday switching winds to the northwest and making for a murky and cool end to the work week. Highs on Friday not far from 60 during the daytime hours. An area of low pressure looks to develop on the frontal boundary in response to potent upper level energy diving in. While we will get a good rain from about midday on into the evening, the heaviest rain will miss us to the northeast and help to bring some relief to drought stricken New England. In our area we are looking at rainfall totals of " in the western suburbs to as much as 1 " in eastern parts of central Jersey. Here in Philadelphia probably closer to " to 1".

SATURDAY: A leftover early shower is possible, but the order of the day is drying combined with significant cooling. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly, blustery breeze and a high of just 61. It's definitely a day for sweatshirts, jackets and maybe a combination of the two!

SUNDAY: This is a largely sunny day with another cool high around 65. It will not be as breezy. Overall, this looks like a great day for Eagles fans who are lucky enough to grab a ticket and enter the stadium.

MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 69.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, comfortable day with highs slightly above average, 70.

