AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any early clouds are a distant memory as we head into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies in play and a nice, warm high of 72.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are light and temperatures are chilly but refreshing with lows between 57 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm breeze and a high of 78. A late-day or night time spotty shower can't be ruled out as a weak front passes through the region, but most areas probably stay dry.
THURSDAY: Behind our departing system, we'll see a windy, cooler day with plenty of sunshine, but a high of just 68. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range are possible at times.
FRIDAY: Winds calm down and we get a nice dose of sunshine. The high gets up to about 68 again.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We see a pleasant change temperature-wise with a much warmer high of 76.
SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Delta inch toward us from the south. The storm will no longer be a tropical system, but could still deliver a steady, tropical rainfall, especially during the afternoon and night times hours. The afternoon high is 73.
MONDAY: More Delta-related rain is possible. It's mainly cloudy, otherwise, with a high of 73.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 70, pleasant for the mid-October.
