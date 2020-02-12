Weather

AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any early clouds are a distant memory as we head into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies in play and a nice, warm high of 72.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are light and temperatures are chilly but refreshing with lows between 57 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm breeze and a high of 78. A late-day or night time spotty shower can't be ruled out as a weak front passes through the region, but most areas probably stay dry.

THURSDAY: Behind our departing system, we'll see a windy, cooler day with plenty of sunshine, but a high of just 68. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range are possible at times.

FRIDAY: Winds calm down and we get a nice dose of sunshine. The high gets up to about 68 again.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We see a pleasant change temperature-wise with a much warmer high of 76.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Delta inch toward us from the south. The storm will no longer be a tropical system, but could still deliver a steady, tropical rainfall, especially during the afternoon and night times hours. The afternoon high is 73.

MONDAY: More Delta-related rain is possible. It's mainly cloudy, otherwise, with a high of 73.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 70, pleasant for the mid-October.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Grim Milestone:' Philly hits 364 homicides, deadliest year since 2007
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
34-year-old critically injured in Parkside shooting
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Delco police department on verge of collapse, chief says
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
Morning Moms: Baking up some fun with the family
Show More
NJ Health Department releases Halloween guidance
What we know about dexamethasone for coronavirus treatment
Phillies first baseman Hoskins had elbow surgery
4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers' home
Protesters near PHA building reach deal to end encampment
More TOP STORIES News