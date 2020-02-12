AccuWeather: Warm Today, Humidity Dropping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have partly sunny skies and somewhat humid conditions early in the day with a gradual drop in humidity as we move through the afternoon and evening. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out later today or this evening, but most areas remain dry. The high is 89.
TONIGHT: A shower or storm can't be ruled out during the evening, but most areas remain dry. Skies clear overnight and humidity is low. The temperature dips to a comfortable 69 by dawn.
TUESDAY: This is a real summer beauty! Look for mostly sunny skies, a warm high of 88 and low humidity.
WEDNESDAY: We have another mostly sunny and warm day with a high of 87.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds and the humidity rises again. Look for a late day or evening thunderstorm in spots. The high is 88.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's still warm and humid with another thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Our high is 88.
SATURDAY: It's hot and humid again with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 92. There's only a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
SUNDAY: It remains hot and humid. Clouds mix with sun again and another spotty shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 91.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with continues heat and humidity. The high is 93.
