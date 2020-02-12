AccuWeather: Warm Today, Rainy and Cooler on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, a somewhat blustery breeze (as high as 20-25 mph at times) and a warmer high of 77.
TONIGHT: Clouds return and a late shower can't be ruled out. The low is 58, not as chilly as other recent nights.
FRIDAY: A cold front moves through before dawn, bringing temperatures down from the 60s and into the upper 50s as we move through the morning. At the same time, an area of low pressure develops near the coast, bringing us a few morning showers and a steadier rain during the afternoon and evening. NW suburbs will only get about .5" or less from this. Philadelphia is in line for about 1". Over at the coast, some spots could go as high as 1.5".
SATURDAY: A leftover early shower is possible, but the order of the day is drying combined with significant cooling. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly, blustery breeze and a high of just 60. It's definitely a day for sweatshirts, jackets and maybe a combination of the two!
SUNDAY: This is no worse than a partly sunny day with another cool high around 65. It will not be as breezy. Overall, this looks like a great day for Eagles fans who are lucky enough to grab one of the limited tickets to the game.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 70. There could be a shower late in the day or at night.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, comfortable day with a warm high around 73.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny skies are expected. The earlier suggestion of a shower is now out of the picture and this looks like a dry day. The high is also comfortable: 74.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our high slips to 71.
