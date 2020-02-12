AccuWeather: Warm, unsettled next three days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies in place today. It's warm, but not too humid. A few spotty showers are possible at times. The high is 74.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick and there's a better chance of evening showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It becomes more humid this evening. The low is 66.
TUESDAY: This is a more humid day with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high ticks back up to 84.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a strong thunderstorm or two. Later in the day, the humidity drops and we'll probably dry out. It's breezy. The high is 75.
THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with a more seasonable afternoon high of 68.
FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 63.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will start off the weekend with a few showers around. The high is 65.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Temperatures rebound to round out the weekend. Expect a sun and clouds mix with an improved high of 69. It will be a nice day to get together with Mom, the way things look now.
MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny, nice day with a high of 72.
