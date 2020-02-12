AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Air Moving In

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a gorgeous holiday weekend we have had! Highs in the lower to mid 80s with very comfortable dewpoints.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop and there could be some fog around by Tuesday morning. The low is 66.
TUESDAY: Fog is possible early. Sun mixes with more clouds through the afternoon and the humidity will start to rise a bit. The high inches up to 87.
WEDNESDAY: It's rather cloudy with somewhat humid air in place. The high slips to 84. A shower is possible, mainly south and east of Philadelphia in Delaware and parts of South Jersey.
THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's warm and very humid with a high of 86. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.
FRIDAY: Cooler, more comfortable air moves in. Clouds break for sunshine and dewpoints drop into the 50s. The high hits a relatively cool 77..
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a comfortable high of 77.
SUNDAY: Clouds will give way to a bit more sun. It's still humid with a couple more showers not out of the question and a high of 81.
MONDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, pleasant day with a high of 82.
