AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows 60-62.
SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible which could continue into the evening. High 87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88. Heat Index 89-90.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 76.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 82.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 80.
