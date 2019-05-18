Weather

AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows 60-62.

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible which could continue into the evening. High 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88. Heat Index 89-90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 80.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Animal shelter suspends adoptions, intakes after infections
FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
CDC: Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
Show More
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
Popular office work stations recalled over injury hazard
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend accused of battering him
Man critical following shooting in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News