AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a sunny, warm Wednesday. The high in Philadelphia hit 81 degrees. That's six degrees above average. But, with dewpoints in the 40s, it felt very comfortable.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear and it's still comfortable with a low of 62 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine gives way to a few clouds during the day with a stray afternoon shower around in a few places. It's warmer ahead of a weak front. The high reaches 86.
FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 80.
SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another warm up to 89. It's humid. We can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settled to 86.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Humidity is low. A late day or night time shower is possible. The high is 80.
TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.
WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 89.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News