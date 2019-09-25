Weather

AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a sunny, warm Wednesday. The high in Philadelphia hit 81 degrees. That's six degrees above average. But, with dewpoints in the 40s, it felt very comfortable.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear and it's still comfortable with a low of 62 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine gives way to a few clouds during the day with a stray afternoon shower around in a few places. It's warmer ahead of a weak front. The high reaches 86.

FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 80.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another warm up to 89. It's humid. We can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settled to 86.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Humidity is low. A late day or night time shower is possible. The high is 80.

TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.

WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 89.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware
New Hope teacher charged with sexually abusing student in 2005
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
Show More
Vehicle goes over guardrail in Upper Chichester
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
Positive news from Pederson heading into Thursday Night Football
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News