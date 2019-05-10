PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sunny breaks today. It's warmer and more humid. There's the chance of an afternoon shower, an isolated downpour and a passing thunderstorm. Some late afternoon storms could feature gusty winds. The high is 77.
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm will fire up in a few places. Some of these could be strong and gusty. The rain tapers off later tonight, although it remains rather cloudy. The low is 55.
SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible in the morning, but overall clouds give way to sun. Humidity also drops and the high stops at a pleasant 70. This is easily the better half of the weekend.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Unfortunately, a wave of low pressure is set to pass to our south during the day and that keeps us cool and wet. Rain could start before dawn and won't wrap up until later at night. Some models show the heaviest rain in the morning with lighter rain and drizzle for the afternoon and evening, but no matter what happens with precipitation, the entire day looks damp and chilly. The high is only 56.
MONDAY: Yet another wave of low pressure will pass by the region, bringing more rain. In the very least, we expect a few showers. Some models are suggesting a period of steady rain. The high is a chilly 59.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with a bit more sunshine. A shower or a late thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high improves slightly to 63.
WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's warmer with a high of 72. A shower is possible at night.
THURSDAY: This looks like a rather cloudy day with more spring showers at times. The high is still warm: 73.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 76.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today With PM T'Storms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News