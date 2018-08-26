AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 86.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 66-71.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91. Heat Index 96.TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 95. Heat Index 101.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and steamy. High 95. Heat Index 103.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. High 88. Heat Index 94.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. A shower is possible. High 79.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 80.-----