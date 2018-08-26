WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 11pm on August 25, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 86.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 66-71.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91. Heat Index 96.

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 95. Heat Index 101.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and steamy. High 95. Heat Index 103.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. High 88. Heat Index 94.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. A shower is possible. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 80.
-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Perfect weather brings folks in Philly outdoors
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
Suspect barricaded after homicide in Paulsboro
Man shot in the hand in Grays Ferry
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Collection Underway for Yoga in Youth Detention Centers
Show More
CrimeFighters: Wife's plea to help find husband's killer
Junkyard fire sends plume of smoke over North Philly
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
Did you know? NJ has a home to take care of wolves
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
More News