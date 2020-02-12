AccuWeather: Warmer, Not Too Humid Today, Hotter Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another sunny day, but warmer and gradually more humid. The high is 89. By late afternoon, humidity levels will rise slightly.
An OZONE ACTION DAY has been declared for the entire region thanks to poor air quality. At risk groups will want to limit their outdoor exposure and exertion this afternoon, especially young kids, seniors and those with heart and lung conditions, as well as asthma.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds will develop overnight. Humidity will build. The low is a warm 70.
WEDNESDAY: This is a day of change. Sun mixes with more clouds and the humidity levels ramp up. It's also hotter with a high of 91 and heat indices in the upper 90s. There's a chance of a spotty afternoon thunderstorm and some heavy downpours at night.
THURSDAY: It's tropically humid with some heavy downpours and thunderstorms at times, especially early in the day. The high drops to 84, partly because of the rain.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with lowering humidity. The high remains warm: 87.
SATURDAY: This is another 'clouds and sun' mix with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high eases a bit to 81.
SUNDAY: We have another day of partial sunshine, a warm high of 79 and another chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
MONDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, comfortable day with a high of 79. Any thunderstorm appears isolated.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 80.
