weather

AccuWeather: Warmer starting today, some showers Monday

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a nice return to summer-like weather for us this afternoon after a couple cooler days. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 82. It will be a bit breezy. At the Shore, highs top out in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, but we're still dry. The overnight low is 63.

MONDAY: This is a mainly cloudy start to the work week with a few showers at times during the afternoon and evening. The high is still warm at 78.

TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun. It's more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. The high zips back up to 84.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Some late drying and clearing is possible with lowering humidity. The high slips to 75.

THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, delightful afternoon with a more seasonable high of 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return and and so does cooler, unsettled weather. Look for a high of just 63 with a chance of rain.

SATURDAY: It's a mainly cloudy start to the weekend with a few showers around at times and a high of just 62.

SUNDAY: We have a nice bounce back for the second half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and a milder high of 69.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
WATCH: The Mass for The Fifth Sunday of Easter
Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police
Triple shooting leaves 3 men in critical condition in North Philly: Police
US officially begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Boat catches fire in Otten's Harbor in Wildwood, NJ: Officials
Show More
City holds vaccination clinic for deaf, hard hearing communities
Two people escaped from a fire in Bustleton: Officials
3 people shot, wounded including 4-year-old girl in Trenton: Police
Help Wanted: restaurants looking to hire as business picks up
Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby
More TOP STORIES News