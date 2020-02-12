PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a nice return to summer-like weather for us this afternoon after a couple cooler days. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 82. It will be a bit breezy. At the Shore, highs top out in the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase, but we're still dry. The overnight low is 63.
MONDAY: This is a mainly cloudy start to the work week with a few showers at times during the afternoon and evening. The high is still warm at 78.
TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun. It's more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. The high zips back up to 84.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Some late drying and clearing is possible with lowering humidity. The high slips to 75.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, delightful afternoon with a more seasonable high of 68.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return and and so does cooler, unsettled weather. Look for a high of just 63 with a chance of rain.
SATURDAY: It's a mainly cloudy start to the weekend with a few showers around at times and a high of just 62.
SUNDAY: We have a nice bounce back for the second half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and a milder high of 69.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Warmer starting today, some showers Monday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News