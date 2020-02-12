AccuWeather: Warmer Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear skies, cold. Some of the coldest temperatures will likely be found across the Pine Barrens in south Jersey. Lows 24-30.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies, milder. High 56.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 59.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 51.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. High 51.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and chilly. High 47.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High 41.
SATURDAY: Cold and brisk. High 42.
