AccuWeather: Warmer Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear skies, cold. Some of the coldest temperatures will likely be found across the Pine Barrens in south Jersey. Lows 24-30.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, milder. High 56.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 59.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. High 51.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and chilly. High 47.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High 41.

SATURDAY: Cold and brisk. High 42.

