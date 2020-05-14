Weather

AccuWeather: Warmer This Afternoon, Very Warm On Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will gradually give way to increasing clouds during the day, but there will be enough sun to bump our afternoon high temperatures into the low 70s in many neighborhoods. We'll go 72 in Philadelphia.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower during the evening. It's not nearly as chilly with a low of 60.

FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the day with our high soaring all the way up to 85, our warmest high of the year so far. It will also be a bit humid. An afternoon spotty shower is possible. Any thunderstorms hold off until later at night, but a few of these could be strong when they finally arrive.

SATURDAY: Our passing front stalls to the south, giving us partly sunny skies. Expect more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south. A shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day or at night, mainly in southern areas. We're still warm, with a high around 79.

SUNDAY: Look for more clouds than sun with a scattered shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 68.

MONDAY: Clouds dominate with rain arriving at some point during the day. The high hits 68.

TUESDAY: We have abundant cloud cover with more rain possible and another high around 68.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm still possible. The high is still around 68.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm still can't be ruled out. The high is 70.

