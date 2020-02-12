PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's slightly warmer, with a high of 74.
SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend at least partly sunny skies. While we can't rule out a spotty shower, it's more than likely dry with a mild high of 75.
SUNDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers. The high dips to 71.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high hits 70.
TUESDAY: Look for a good amount of sun mixing with some clouds and a high of 74.
WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day and it turns warmer. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 78.
THURSDAY: Cloud mix with sunshine, with the chance of a spotty shower. The high hits 78.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Warmer this weekend with spotty showers
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News