AccuWeather: Warmer this weekend with spotty showers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's slightly warmer, with a high of 74.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend at least partly sunny skies. While we can't rule out a spotty shower, it's more than likely dry with a mild high of 75.

SUNDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers. The high dips to 71.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high hits 70.

TUESDAY: Look for a good amount of sun mixing with some clouds and a high of 74.

WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day and it turns warmer. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 78.

THURSDAY: Cloud mix with sunshine, with the chance of a spotty shower. The high hits 78.

