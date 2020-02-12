weather

AccuWeather: Warmer Today, Brush Of Snow Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says we are expecting a brush of snow for Super Bowl Sunday.

TODAY: Sunshine returns for the afternoon. The high climbs to a mild 46.

How meteorologists forecast winter storms
EMBED More News Videos

6abc's Chris Sowers explains how meteorologists forecast winter storms.



SATURDAY: Sun mixes with high clouds. It's another rather nice day with a high of 44.

SUNDAY: The energy for Sunday is just entering British Columbia, so we still have a ways to go with this. But, the latest trends are for this to back in a little closer to the coast. We are calling this a brush of snow at this point as the main precipitation shield looks to stay offshore.

One thing to keep in mind is this is not anything like the last storm we just had. It is a quick mover, lasting about six to nine hours early Sunday until around lunchtime.

It isn't phasing or becoming a powerhouse storm. There may be some mixing with rain for southeastern areas depending on the exact timing. In general, for much of the region, expect to see 1-3."

Near the I-95 corridor and interior South Jersey and Delaware, we could see a good three inches with one or two spots in that area getting a touch more.

Clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. The high drops to 38.

MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 32 with wind chills in the 20s.

TUESDAY: We could see some rain during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 42.

WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 34.

THURSDAY: We'll see sun mixing with clouds and a high of only 31.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Reading neighborhoods still digging out from the snowstorm
Snow didn't stop Delco swimmers from taking laps outdoors
Parking spot saving begins as Philly digs out from storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Feds arrest, charge Pa. woman in pink hat during Capitol attack
Where might Carson Wentz land? Trade destinations for Eagles QB
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
Officer at scene of crash following two-state chase clipped by driver
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
Show More
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Police take action on hit-and-run epidemic after 6abc investigation
More TOP STORIES News