Weather

AccuWeather: Warmer Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Evening temperatures will fall through the 30s with an overnight low hitting 27 in Philadelphia and around 23 in outlying suburbs.

SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 51.

SUNDAY: This is another good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 56.

MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, although probably not until the late night hours. The high is still mild at 59.

TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day, but wetter with periods of rain throughout the day. The high hits 53.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. Another round of rain arrives gradually during the afternoon and could be steadier at night. The high stays mild at 53.

THURSDAY: Cooler air makes a comeback. Look for mainly cloudy skies with some additional rain possible at times. The high dips to 45.

FRIDAY: This is a dry, partly sunny day with a brisk and colder high of 39.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police seek 12-year-old girl missing since January
Man, 16-year-old charged with murder after quadruple shooting
Doylestown standoff ends in police-involved shooting: DA
THON kicks off Friday night at Penn State
Eagles fan arrested for punching horse sentenced for assaulting man
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Show More
Credit card fraud suspect sought in Newark
Little League officials tell Pa. teams to drop Astros name
FedEx worker falls 75 feet off bridge while helping stranded driver
Investigation: Pothole damage payouts usually don't happen
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warminster
More TOP STORIES News