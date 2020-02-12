weather

AccuWeather: Warmest day of the year today

By
AccuWeather: Warmest day of the year today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly sunny skies again this afternoon, but it's a lot warmer with a high of 88, making this the warmest day of the year so far (we hit 87 back on April 28th). Winds are light today and humidity will still be low.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear. It will be a great evening for dinner outside or a ball game with temperatures during the evening falling gradually through the low 80s and mid 70s. The overnight low in Philadelphia is a mild 64 with some cooler suburbs dipping into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with yet another unseasonably warm high of 86. Humidity will again be low.

FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues with temperatures expected to remain well above-average. Look for a mix of clouds and sun and another warm high of 83. It will still be comfortable.

SATURDAY: It's still very warm with a nice mix of sun and clouds. The high hits 84. There's an opportunity for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but only about a 20% chance.

SUNDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. The high is 89. Another scattered shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. It may feel a tad more humid during the afternoon.

MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely, but with a front scooting away from us, we'll see a cooler high of 77.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or storm around during the afternoon. The high bumps up to 82.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely. Some additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high is 86.

