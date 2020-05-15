AccuWeather: Warmest Day Since Last Fall; A Few Storms Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We got a full-fledged summer preview today, with a high soaring to 85. That's 11 degrees above average and the warmest day since October.
TONIGHT: Clouds build tonight and in the evening, some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. The best chance of a severe storm appears to be in the Poconos tonight, but a few of these cells could make it down into areas near the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. A damaging wind gust is the main threat, along with a brief downpour. Anything that makes it farther south and closer to Philadelphia will likely be weak and falling apart in the wee hours of the morning. The overnight low is a mild 66.
SATURDAY: Clouds will likely linger into the morning as the front is still passing to our south. But the sun should break out no later than early in the afternoon. We're still warm with a high around 79.
SUNDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and at night. The high drops to 70.
MONDAY: Clouds dominate with a couple showers possible and a high of 70.
TUESDAY: We have abundant cloud cover with a cool breeze and periods of rain. Our high dips to 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with more showers. The high remains cool: 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower still can't be ruled out. The high climbs to 69.
FRIDAY: It's another clouds and sun mix, with warmer air moving back in ahead of an approaching cold front. The high is 75. Some showers and a thunderstorm are possible later in the day and at night.
