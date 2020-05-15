Weather

AccuWeather: Warmest Day Since Last Fall; A Few Storms Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We got a full-fledged summer preview today, with a high soaring to 85. That's 11 degrees above average and the warmest day since October.

TONIGHT: Clouds build tonight and in the evening, some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. The best chance of a severe storm appears to be in the Poconos tonight, but a few of these cells could make it down into areas near the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. A damaging wind gust is the main threat, along with a brief downpour. Anything that makes it farther south and closer to Philadelphia will likely be weak and falling apart in the wee hours of the morning. The overnight low is a mild 66.

SATURDAY: Clouds will likely linger into the morning as the front is still passing to our south. But the sun should break out no later than early in the afternoon. We're still warm with a high around 79.

SUNDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and at night. The high drops to 70.

MONDAY: Clouds dominate with a couple showers possible and a high of 70.

TUESDAY: We have abundant cloud cover with a cool breeze and periods of rain. Our high dips to 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with more showers. The high remains cool: 63.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower still can't be ruled out. The high climbs to 69.

FRIDAY: It's another clouds and sun mix, with warmer air moving back in ahead of an approaching cold front. The high is 75. Some showers and a thunderstorm are possible later in the day and at night.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 more Pa. counties
Delaware targets June 1 for phase one of reopening plan
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Frankford section of Philly
New Jersey death toll tops 10,000, but state sees positive trends
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
Phillies teaming up with Philabundance for virtual food drive
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
Show More
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves NJ hospital
Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening drive-thru safari
More TOP STORIES News