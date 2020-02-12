weather

AccuWeather: Warmest Day So Far This Year Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will mix with a few clouds today, but the big story is the temperature. Our high is shooting all the way up to about 56, making this the mildest day of the year so far. It will be a bit breezy at times, but very comfortable overall.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a relatively mild low of 38.

THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun at times. Our high reaches 47, although an occasional breeze will make it feel cooler.

FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and seasonable with another high of 47.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and a period of rain is possible, mainly in the morning. It may start as a bit of wet snow at the outset north and west of Philadelphia, but a change back to rain should occur quickly. The high climbs to 54.

SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some additional rain possible. The high hits 53.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are still possible. The high remains mild: 52.

TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 44.

WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny, dry day with another seasonably cool high around 46.

