weather

AccuWeather: Warmest Day So Far This Year Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds along with a few rain and snow showers exited in time for some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Southwesterly winds near 15mph bumped temperatures to 50 in Philadelphia. It gets even warmer tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. The low drops to 34 in Philadelphia. But, many suburbs will drop into the 20s, leading to some areas of black ice.

WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, warmer high of 55. This would be the warmest day so far this year.

THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun and temperatures reach 47. A breeze will make it feel cooler.

FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and seasonable with a high of 47.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible, mainly in the morning. The high climbs to 54.

SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some rain possible. The high hits 53.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 54.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a high of 48.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Doctor stabbed in face while treating patient in Philly
Girl, 15, seriously injured after double shooting in Cobbs Creek
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
15-year-old charged with stabbing 2 siblings at school playground: DA
Center City residents and city-goers on edge over recent violence
Pottstown man says snow plow to blame for shattered windshield
Show More
Students help local non-profits through Violins Against Violence program
Shooting at Philly Airbnb leads to police chase, crash
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Murphy proposes $44.8B budget, boosting pension, school aid
More TOP STORIES News