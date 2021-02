AccuWeather: Warmest Day So Far This Year Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds along with a few rain and snow showers exited in time for some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Southwesterly winds near 15mph bumped temperatures to 50 in Philadelphia. It gets even warmer tomorrow.TONIGHT: Skies clear. The low drops to 34 in Philadelphia. But, many suburbs will drop into the 20s, leading to some areas of black ice.WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, warmer high of 55. This would be the warmest day so far this year.THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun and temperatures reach 47. A breeze will make it feel cooler.FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and seasonable with a high of 47.SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible, mainly in the morning. The high climbs to 54.SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some rain possible. The high hits 53.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 54.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a high of 48.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app