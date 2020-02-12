AccuWeather: Warmest Day So Far This Year Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds along with a few rain and snow showers exited in time for some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Southwesterly winds near 15mph bumped temperatures to 50 in Philadelphia. It gets even warmer tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Skies clear. The low drops to 34 in Philadelphia. But, many suburbs will drop into the 20s, leading to some areas of black ice.
WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, warmer high of 55. This would be the warmest day so far this year.
THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun and temperatures reach 47. A breeze will make it feel cooler.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and seasonable with a high of 47.
SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible, mainly in the morning. The high climbs to 54.
SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some rain possible. The high hits 53.
MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 54.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a high of 48.
