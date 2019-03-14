AccuWeather: Warmest Day So Far This Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia soared to 68 today. That's 16 degrees above average and more typical of late April than mid March.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and we get a surge of mild air. The overnight low in Philadelphia will only make it down to about 54, that's above the average high for this time of year! Even some of our typically cooler suburbs will hold around 50.FRIDAY: Clouds will continue to be the primary feature in the skies along with some occasional showers as a weak frontal boundary approaches the region. This is no wash-out, with just a few light sprinkles and showers through most of the day and the chance of a brief, steadier shower late in the day or evening as the actual front arrives and crosses to the east. The high hits 68 which is an extremely mild temperature for mid-March.SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's blustery, with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts. We also see a significant drop in temperatures behind our departing cold front with a high of 50.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a partly to mostly sunny, but chilly day with our high dipping to 45.MONDAY: A light morning shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 47 again.TUESDAY: This now looks like a largely sunny day with another cool high around 45.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high: 49. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.THURSDAY: The first full day of spring gets a little milder with a high of 54. A morning shower is possible, but most of the day is dry with partial sunshine.--------------------