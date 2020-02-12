AccuWeather: Warmest Day So Far; More Clouds Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today felt more like July than August! The high in Philadelphia soared up to 87 degrees, the warmest day since last summer, 19 degrees above average and only three degrees shy of the record high for this date.
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with some showers possible before dawn. It's very mild, with a low in Philadelphia of 68 degrees. That's our average high for this time of year.
THURSDAY: Our dewpoints will rise into the low 60s as a boundary passes through during the morning, making this a somewhat more humid day. The high is 80 in Philadelphia. We have a lot more clouds around and there's a chance of a passing shower or spotty thunderstorm through the day, especially in the northern half of the region. It's not a wash-out, however. The Shore likely remains in the upper 60s or low 70s. Some showers and thunderstorms are more likely in the evening.
FRIDAY: Some lingering showers are possible, but overall, this is a transition day with drier, cooler air returning to the region. Look for variable clouds with strong winds gusting more than 40MPH at times and a more seasonable high of 68 degrees.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of just 66 as that chiller air continues to ride into the area from the northwest.
SUNDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. The high in Philadelphia is a warmer 78.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with yet another surge of warmer air raising or high to a very warm 80.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun with the chance of a shower and a cooler high of 73.
