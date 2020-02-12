weather

AccuWeather: Warmest Day Yet This Year Wednesday

By
AccuWeather: Warmest Day Yet This Year Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We enjoyed mostly sunny skies and a warm. but not humid, high of 81 degrees in Philadelphia. That's six degrees above average. Much warmer air moves in tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear. It will be a great evening for dinner outside or a ball game with temperatures during the evening falling gradually through the 70s. The overnight low in Philadelphia is 59 with some cooler suburbs dipping into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Our summerlike, warm and dry weather pattern continues with another mostly sunny day and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s across the region. Here in Philadelphia, we're forecasting a high of 88 which is 13 degrees above average. It still won't be very humid.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with yet another unseasonably warm high of 86. Humidity will again be low.

FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues with temperatures expected to remain well above-average. For now, we're leaning toward a mix of clouds and sun for your Friday and going for another warm high of 82. Clouds may build a bit later in the day and there's a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: It's still very warm with a nice mix of sun and clouds. The high hits 84. There's another opportunity for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but only about a 20% chance.

SUNDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. The high is 88. Another very spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely with another afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is still warm: 80.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another shower or storm around. The high is 85.

