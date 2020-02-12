PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Watch for icy patches this morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, windy and cold! Wind chills in the teens and 20s. There could be a few flurries north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike later this afternoon. High 34.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills in the upper single digits and teens. Lows 15-21.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Wind chills in the 20s. High 36.
MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with some snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 40.
TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 51.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild. A spotty shower is possible. High 48.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. High 40.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Watch For Icy Patches This Morning
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News