AccuWeather: Watch For Icy Patches This Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Watch for icy patches this morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, windy and cold! Wind chills in the teens and 20s. There could be a few flurries north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike later this afternoon. High 34.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills in the upper single digits and teens. Lows 15-21.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Wind chills in the 20s. High 36.

MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with some snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 40.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild. A spotty shower is possible. High 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. High 40.

