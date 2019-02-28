AccuWeather: Watch for snow during Friday morning commute

Meteorologist David Murphy says snow will be falling in many areas during the Friday morning commute, which could cause slippery spots.TODAY: Clouds will give way to brighter skies during the afternoon. Winds aren't all that strong (about 8-16 mph on average). It's chilly with a high of 41.TONIGHT: It's rather cloudy and cold. The low dips to 30. Some light snow arrives after midnight and overtakes the entire region by dawn. Even though accumulations are light, some roads could become slippery.FRIDAY: Snow in the morning tapers off after about 8-9 a.m. near I-95 with some flakes or rain drops lingering until about 11 a.m. closer to the coast.A general coating to 1" of snow is expected from areas near Philadelphia and north.1-2" should accumulate across most of South Jersey and Delaware.Road crews should be able to treat this well, but we want everyone to be aware of possible slick spots and slow travel. Otherwise, it's mainly cloudy and chilly with a high of 41.SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with showers and drizzle, especially in the morning. It's another cool day, with a high of 45.SUNDAY: A large scale storm pulls out of the deep south, bringing our area a threat of rain and snow. The day begins with clouds and perhaps some sun. Later in the afternoon, clouds thicken and precipitation arrives later in the day and at night.The ultimate track of this storm will determine what kind of precipitation we see. A track just off the coast would allow cold enough air to support accumulating snow in much of the region. A track closer to us would actually introduce so much warm air, most of us would see rain.Models are still debating these two scenarios, so we'll have to wait to see if there's more agreement heading into and through the weekend. Either way, the timing for precipitation is Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and perhaps early Monday morning. The high hits 43.MONDAY: Some lingering snow and/or rain is possible early in the morning. After that, skies clear and strong, gusty winds develop. The high is 35 rather early in the day with temperatures falling during the afternoon.TUESDAY: This is another unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 33.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and continued cold with a high around 32. Some snow or flurries can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: There's no rest for the winter coats. Look for partly sunny skies and another cold high around 35.--------------------