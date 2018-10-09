WEATHER

AccuWeather: Watching local impact from Michael

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on October 9, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds and fog in the morning gave way to some sun during the afternoon with highs climbing into the 80s and dewpoints near 70.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely with more patchy fog forming by morning. It's still muggy. The low is an incredibly warm 69. That's the average high for this time of the year!

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog gives way to some midday sun. Clouds are on the increase by evening. It's still warm and muggy. An afternoon or evening shower is possible. We see another warm high of 83.

THURSDAY: All eyes are on the remnants of hurricane Michael. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday on the Florida panhandle before quickly moving north. The storm is currently expected to pass us to the south as a tropical storm or remnant low. Either way, if the storm is close enough, a cold front moving through will pick up some of that tropical moisture, bringing periods of rain, some of it heavy enough to cause flooding. In general, we're calling for a warm and humid day with periods of rain likely. A spotty, drenching thunderstorm is also possible. Our high slips to 79.

FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but in general, we bid farewell to Michael and welcome the coolest air mass we've had so far this season. Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of just 65.

SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will be chilly: in the mid to upper 40s! In the afternoon, we see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a cool fall high of 60. It's a great day to go pick your pumpkin!

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds and a couple of showers are possible in the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s again! The afternoon high is still cool: 65.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with scattered showers The high is 71.

TUESDAY: Clouds again mix with sun. The high drops to 63.
