AccuWeather: Weekend ends cloudy with showers by Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It is a triple "C" night: clear, calm, chilly. Lows 38-47.
SUNDAY: Early morning sunshine before high clouds move in and by evening clouds will take over the sky.. Light rain is likely Sunday night. High 68.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool during the morning with a few showers around. Some sunshine returns by afternoon. High 65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. A late day shower is possible. High 75.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, and very windy. It will feel like a November day with the chilly wind. High 66.
FRIDAY: Sunny, nice, and calmer. High 64.
