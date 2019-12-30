Weather

AccuWeather: Wet And Mild

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: A warm front lifts through the region and temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s south of Philadelphia and hovering closer to 50 in the Lehigh Valley. There's a Winter Weather Advisory in Mt. Pocono until 4pm for sleet and freezing rain. It's cloudy and damp with periods of rain today. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 53.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. High 43.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase through the day and rain develops again at night. High 47.

FRIDAY: It's another rainy day with rain on and off and a mild high of 54.

SATURDAY: A few showers will linger. Then Clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon. High 53.

SUNDAY: it's partly sunny and breezy. We can't rule out a shower. High: 47

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round
Family members find woman in 'pool of blood' inside Logan home
Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia
As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in crash
Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off NJ coast
Report: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney
Show More
Official: 1 dead after plane crashes into Maryland home
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Man critical after police-involved shooting in Allentown
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
More TOP STORIES News