AccuWeather: Wet And Mild

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: A warm front lifts through the region and temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s south of Philadelphia and hovering closer to 50 in the Lehigh Valley. There's a Winter Weather Advisory in Mt. Pocono until 4pm for sleet and freezing rain. It's cloudy and damp with periods of rain today. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 53.
TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.
WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. High 43.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase through the day and rain develops again at night. High 47.
FRIDAY: It's another rainy day with rain on and off and a mild high of 54.
SATURDAY: A few showers will linger. Then Clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon. High 53.
SUNDAY: it's partly sunny and breezy. We can't rule out a shower. High: 47
