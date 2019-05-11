Weather

AccuWeather: Wet, Chilly Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain developing. Some of it will be heavy at times towards dawn. Lows 49-52.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. It will also be rather breezy and chilly. High 54.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Still on the chilly side. High 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty showers. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 70.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 71.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Nice: 73.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child feared abducted in stolen car in SW Philadelphia found safe
Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philadelphia ambush
Mother of two killed In house fire in Olney Fire
N.J. teen who started 2 food organizations up for $50K prize
Chef Eli Kulp finds new normal after 2015 train derailment
SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought
Show More
Hype Video: Action News is ready for Game 7
Why YouTube influencer lost 1 million subscribers in 36 hours
Police: Suspect stabs, kills man who was arguing with woman
Bride angry after guests loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding
Center City street closes indefinitely after cave-in
More TOP STORIES News