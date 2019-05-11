AccuWeather: Wet, Chilly Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain developing. Some of it will be heavy at times towards dawn. Lows 49-52.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. It will also be rather breezy and chilly. High 54.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Still on the chilly side. High 54.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty showers. High 58.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 70.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 71.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Nice: 73.
