AccuWeather: Wet New Year's Eve; Warm and Windy New Year's Day

Clouds thickened through the day and rain arrived this afternoon, as expected. This rain will last through the midnight hour. So, overall a wet night to be out celebrating here, and in Time's Square.TONIGHT (New Year's Eve): Rain continues off and on right up to and past midnight, so bring along an umbrella if you have plans to ring in the new year tonight. Temperatures continue to rise to about 55 as the new year arrives. It stays mild overnight with climbing temperatures.TUESDAY (New Year's Day): For the Mummers, and anyone out on New Year's Day it will be a beauty compared to the cold of last year. Skies will be partly sunny, but a gusty wind due to the pressure gradient between the departing low in New England and the high in the Midwest. Gusts of 35 to 40mph will be widespread especially late morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall late in the day behind a cold front, but nothing big. Temps likely around 53 by sunset after near 60 all morning into midday. The high hits 62, about 20 degrees above normal.WEDNESDAY: Colder, with sunshine giving way to clouds. The high hits 42.THURSDAY: A morning rain or snow shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will tend to limit sunshine. The high climbs to 47.FRIDAY: Look for even more clouds with the chance of some rain at times during the day. The high is again around 48.SATURDAY: Clouds and lingering showers. The high hits 50.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 48. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high is 46.--------------------