AccuWeather: Wet snow and rain today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Chester, Northern Bucks, Northern Montgomery, Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties as well as the Poconos from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. A quick burst of snow could lead to slushy, snow-covered roads and low visibility for a time. Drive slowly and use caution.
Look for cloudy skies in the morning, followed by the arrival of rain and wet snow around mid-morning from west to east, before tapering off later this afternoon. Areas to the south will see mainly rain. Areas along I-95 could see a period of wet snow before a change to rain. The northern and western suburbs will likely see all snow and although this is a fairly brief hit, the show could be coming down heavy enough for a few hours to cover roads and make driving slippery. Today's high is 39.
SNOWFALL: A coating to 1" is possible near I-95 before a change to rain. 1-2" is likely just to the north of I-95 up to the Pa Turnpike. Areas north of the Turnpike could see 2-4" or more, especially up closer to the Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hang on overnight with a low around 32.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 45. A stray rain or snow showers is possible, mainly in our far northern suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.
THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and cooler with a high of 41.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and our high improves to a seasonable 45.
SUNDAY: This looks like a cloudy, mild day with a passing shower around. The high rises to 50.
MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.
