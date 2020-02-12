weather

AccuWeather: Wet snow and rain today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Chester, Northern Bucks, Northern Montgomery, Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties as well as the Poconos from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. A quick burst of snow could lead to slushy, snow-covered roads and low visibility for a time. Drive slowly and use caution.

Look for cloudy skies in the morning, followed by the arrival of rain and wet snow around mid-morning from west to east, before tapering off later this afternoon. Areas to the south will see mainly rain. Areas along I-95 could see a period of wet snow before a change to rain. The northern and western suburbs will likely see all snow and although this is a fairly brief hit, the show could be coming down heavy enough for a few hours to cover roads and make driving slippery. Today's high is 39.

SNOWFALL: A coating to 1" is possible near I-95 before a change to rain. 1-2" is likely just to the north of I-95 up to the Pa Turnpike. Areas north of the Turnpike could see 2-4" or more, especially up closer to the Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hang on overnight with a low around 32.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 45. A stray rain or snow showers is possible, mainly in our far northern suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.

THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.

FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and cooler with a high of 41.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and our high improves to a seasonable 45.

SUNDAY: This looks like a cloudy, mild day with a passing shower around. The high rises to 50.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
Pennsylvanians dig out from winter storm
More ice adds to winter woes across Montgomery County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting
Raw sewage floods Ventnor streets due to leak in pipe
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
Show More
Penn State's THON raises over $10M for pediatric cancer research
Delaware natives race to Dover International Speedway for second COVID-19 vaccine
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Dozens of animals arrive in Del. to escape deep freeze in Texas
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
More TOP STORIES News