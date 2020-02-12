AccuWeather: Wet Start To The Holiday Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We' saw more sunshine than we did yesterday, with lighter winds and a seasonable high of 75 degrees. It was much cooler at the shore, with highs only in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. Winds remain light. Some showers are possible south of Philadelphia near daybreak. The low is not as cool: 55.
FRIDAY: The high pressure center that's been blocking a rainmaker to our west for several straight days, begins to erode and that storm system drives east. The result is a cloudy day for us with some spotty showers arriving in the morning, steadier downpours in the afternoon and continuing into the night. The high hits 69
SATURDAY: It's still unsettled with lots of clouds in place and some more scattered showers. An isolated downpour can't be ruled out as well as some thunder. The high creeps up to 74.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high hits 71.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): We start the day with low clouds. By the afternoon, look for partly sunny skies and a high of 73.
TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and a high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see intervals of clouds and sun with a shower or a thunderstorm possible. The high inches up to 82.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and warm with a high around 84 and another spotty shower or thunderstorm.
