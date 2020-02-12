AccuWeather: Wet Start Today, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another rainy morning with steady rain at times. The rain tapers around lunch time and we're left with a cloudy, brisk and chilly afternoon with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.
TONIGHT: The winds ease and skies clear, but it's cold. Look for temperatures dropping through the low 40s during the evening with an overnight low of 35.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect for Saturday morning, ending the growing season. High pressure brings us bright sunshine, but it's a chilly day with a high of just 50. Trick or treat temperatures will be falling into the mid-40s. Remember to set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed at night as daylight saving time ends.
SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's milder with a more seasonable high of 60. We could see a few showers late in the afternoon into the evening.
MONDAY: Morning clouds should give way to a good deal of sunshine during the afternoon, but it's windy and chilly again with a high of only 47 and wind chills in the 30s.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is a mostly sunny day, but still cool with a high of 53, so grad a coat as you head out to vote.
WEDNESDAY: A rebound in temperatures is in store. This is a mostly sunny and breezy day, but much milder with a high of 60.
THURSDAY: It's another mostly sunny and mild day with our high zipping up to 66.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high settles back to about 62.
