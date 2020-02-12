Weather

AccuWeather: Wet Start Today, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another rainy morning with steady rain at times. The rain tapers around lunch time and we're left with a cloudy, brisk and chilly afternoon with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: The winds ease and skies clear, but it's cold. Look for temperatures dropping through the low 40s during the evening with an overnight low of 35.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect for Saturday morning, ending the growing season. High pressure brings us bright sunshine, but it's a chilly day with a high of just 50. Trick or treat temperatures will be falling into the mid-40s. Remember to set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed at night as daylight saving time ends.

SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's milder with a more seasonable high of 60. We could see a few showers late in the afternoon into the evening.

MONDAY: Morning clouds should give way to a good deal of sunshine during the afternoon, but it's windy and chilly again with a high of only 47 and wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is a mostly sunny day, but still cool with a high of 53, so grad a coat as you head out to vote.

WEDNESDAY: A rebound in temperatures is in store. This is a mostly sunny and breezy day, but much milder with a high of 60.

THURSDAY: It's another mostly sunny and mild day with our high zipping up to 66.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high settles back to about 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wallace family does not want officers to face murder charges
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
3 ball pythons found in residential neighborhood
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
Pennsylvanians urged to drop off mail-in ballots in person
Children found safe after man steals SUV
Show More
Chris Christie tricked to troll GOP gubernatorial candidate
Top 6: Dining spots in Fairmount
Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Jaws settles the debate
Bodycam video of fatal police shooting to be released next week
These spiders lack ears, but they can hear you, study says
More TOP STORIES News