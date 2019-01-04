AccuWeather: Wet to Windy Weekend

WEATHER

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on January 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Despite increasing clouds, the high hit 45 today, that's four degrees above average. Find the umbrellas, rain is on the way.

TONIGHT: Rain arrives during the evening from south to north this evening, likely reaching Philadelphia between 8 and 10pm The low is 41.

SATURDAY: We will then see a heavier period of rain between 1am and 7am with continued light rain or drizzle throughout the rest of the day. Overall, it will be a damp and dreary start to the weekend. We cloud see some ponding on roadways and in low lying areas with 1/2" to 1" of rain expected, but no widespread flooding. The high is 48.

SUNDAY: The sun is back out, but a gusty northwest wind up to 40mph will be kicking in. The strongest winds are likely in the first half of the day. Temps reach around 50, but with the wind, it won't feel that mild. A cold front pushes through with little more than a few clouds in the middle of the day, but temperatures will really drop overnight Sunday.

MONDAY: With Canadian high pressure wedging down into New England and high clouds due to a low approaching from the Great Lakes, we are set for a cloudy and cold start to next work week. The high drops to 36.

TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but some sun is likely in the afternoon. It's a bit milder with our high climbing to 57.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. It's brisk and cooler with a high of 45. A shower is possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cool high around 38.

FRIDAY: It's partly sunny and cool. The high: 38.

