AccuWeather: Rain returns for the start of the work week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It will be a mild day with some sun and clouds on Sunday, but wet weather will return to start the work week.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 49.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. A shower is possible after midnight. Lows 36-38.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with a bit of rain. The steadiest will fall during the morning. High 48.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain. Once again the steadiest is likely during the morning hours. High 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy and mild with rain developing. High 55.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and much colder. High 36.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High 38.

