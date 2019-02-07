AccuWeather: Wild swing in temps Friday

TONIGHT: Overnight a warm front lifts through so temps will not move much. The best dynamics and instability with this will be to our northwest and a few showers with even a rumble of thunder could skirt our far western suburbs the first half of the night. For the rest of us, a scattered shower or two is possible along with some areas of fog or drizzle. Lows ranging from 40 in the outlying suburbs to 44 in Center City.FRIDAY: A cold front will move through in the late morning hours. Right ahead of that front we expect temperatures to spike to the mid to upper 50s. The front itself will come through mainly dry with just a spotty shower or two possible. The big thing with the front you will notice is going from the clouds in the morning ahead of it to the sun and wind of the afternoon behind it. With wind gusts to 40mph in the afternoon! Cooler air will be funneling into the region and temps by the evening rush are likely in the 40s.SATURDAY: It stays windy overnight Friday and into Saturday setting us up for some chilly wind chills. Friday night many wind chills will be down in the teens with some single digits in outlying areas. During the day on Saturday despite full sunshine our high will only reach 35 with wind chills only rising to near 20 in the afternoon. This will be a real shock to the system after our week of relative warmth.SUNDAY: High pressure begins to exit the Mid Atlantic allowing our next weak wave of low pressure to approach from the west. This will give us sun to clouds with continued cold temperatures. Highs on Sunday in the upper 30s. Overnight Sunday a round of light snow could leave a coating making for a few slick spots come Monday morning. This looks to be a very minor event at the moment with a more substantial storm arriving on Tuesday that will have everything but the kitchen sink across the area. More details on that as it gets closer.MONDAY: Clouds dominate most of the day. The high is 40.TUESDAY: We need to watch low pressure that looks to stay just to our south. This one looks to start out as a mix of sleet and snow in the morning before trying to change to rain from south to north. The high is 37.WEDNESDAY: Cloudswill break for some sun during the afternoon. The high improves to 46.--------------------