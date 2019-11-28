Weather

AccuWeather: Wind Advisory For Thanksgiving

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with clouds for Thanksgiving. Our high is 51, but wind chills will make it feel like the 30s in the morning and the 40s during the afternoon.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region until 6 p.m. with gusts as high as 40-50 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds die down a bit. But it's still brisk and chilly with our low plunging to 33.

FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny Black Friday with sunrise temperatures near freezing and a chilly afternoon high of 46. Winds won't be as strong as Thursday, but it will still be a bit brisk.

SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 44.

SUNDAY: A rain/ice/snow mix arrives toward dawn before changing to all rain. Areas from I-95 through the NW suburbs could see slippery roads for a time in the morning with those NW areas like Berks, the Lehigh Valley, NW Chester and northern Bucks and Montgomery counties taking the longest to improve. The high is a cool 46.

MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with cloudy skies and some light rain or snow showers possible at times. Our high is 44.

TUESDAY: Look for partly skies. It's still brisk and chilly with a high of just 43.

WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region with some flurries in the morning and some sprinkles in the afternoon. The high is 46.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2019
Neighbors line up to have turkey cooked at South Philly bakery
Thanksgiving travel rush is on across Delaware Valley
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Dann Cuellar previews 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chef cooks Thanksgiving meal for 100 of Philadelphia's homeless
Show More
Army staff sergeant surprises son during 76ers game
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Pennsylvania increases tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21
Bucks County officers ramp up DUI patrols on Thanksgiving Eve
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
More TOP STORIES News