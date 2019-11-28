AccuWeather: Wind Advisory For Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with clouds for Thanksgiving. Our high is 51, but wind chills will make it feel like the 30s in the morning and the 40s during the afternoon.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region until 6 p.m. with gusts as high as 40-50 mph at times.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds die down a bit. But it's still brisk and chilly with our low plunging to 33.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny Black Friday with sunrise temperatures near freezing and a chilly afternoon high of 46. Winds won't be as strong as Thursday, but it will still be a bit brisk.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 44.
SUNDAY: A rain/ice/snow mix arrives toward dawn before changing to all rain. Areas from I-95 through the NW suburbs could see slippery roads for a time in the morning with those NW areas like Berks, the Lehigh Valley, NW Chester and northern Bucks and Montgomery counties taking the longest to improve. The high is a cool 46.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with cloudy skies and some light rain or snow showers possible at times. Our high is 44.
TUESDAY: Look for partly skies. It's still brisk and chilly with a high of just 43.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region with some flurries in the morning and some sprinkles in the afternoon. The high is 46.
