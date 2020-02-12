AccuWeather: Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We hit a high of 80 degrees in Philadelphia today, with mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers.
TONIGHT: We remain warm and a bit humid, with a chance for more showers and gusty thunderstorms. The best chance of seeing a strong thunderstorm is south of the city, where more instability exists. The front moves through here in the middle of the night with winds behind it kicking up. The low drops to 59.
FRIDAY: It's cooler with less humidity. We'll see partly sunny skies and a more seasonable high of 68. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the region for winds gusting over 50mph late in the day and night.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of just 66 as that chiller air continues to ride into the area from the northwest.
SUNDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. The high in Philadelphia is a warmer 80.
MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and a high of 78.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high warms to 82.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of showers and a cooler high of 75.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. Some more showers are possible. The high drops to 66.
