AccuWeather: Wind whipped and tumbling temps

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and downpours passing through. Most of the rain will be long gone by the time the sun rises. Lows 42-44. Winds increase from the northwest to 10-20mph.SUNDAY: Any early morning clouds will give way to sunshine. It will be windy and blustery. Eagles and Union fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys.The high is only 50. Wind chills will be in the upper 30's, low 40s. Wind gusts 30-40 mph. This is a wind advisory for Cape May County in New Jersey and Kent County in Delaware from 5am till 11am for gusts near 50mph.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with less wind. High 56. This day will start with frost and freeze for most of SE PA and the Pine Barrens in New Jersey.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 64.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning breezy and cooler. High 59.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, still cool. High 53.