AccuWeather: Wind Whipped Monday

Melissa Magee has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A High Wind Warning has been issued for the entire viewing area until 6pm Monday. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very windy. Wind gusts 45-55 mph. Lows 30-33. Wind chills in the 20's.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and very windy. Wind gusts 50-60 mph. Wind chills in the low 30's. High 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 38.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 45.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain or drizzle developing. High 45.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain. High 55.

SUNDAY: Windy and colder. High 37.
