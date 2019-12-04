Weather

AccuWeather: Wind whipped Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We have a round of very light showers pushing across the area as the upper level trough moves through. These will exit this evening and clouds will break later tonight. Lows drop to 32 in the outlying suburbs to 35 in Center City.

THURSDAY: Just like Tuesday, the atmosphere will become very well mixed. This will promote wind gusts in the 30 to 35mph range and make our high of 44 feel much cooler. Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds with more in the way of instability clouds around the midday hours.

FRIDAY: On Friday a clipper type system will pass by to our north dragging a cold front through our region. This is mainly moisture starved so only a spotty rain shower or snow shower with that system. Overall it's a mostly cloudy day, but temps do rebound near normal ahead of that cold front to 48.

SATURDAY: Behind that front, the weekend starts off very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40. We should have plenty of sunshine with just a few cirrus clouds around.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 48.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with rain likely for the Eagle's game. At least we'll have a milder high of 58.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with the chance of more rain. The high hits 60, with much colder air to follow midweek.

