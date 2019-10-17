AccuWeather: Winds Diminish, Fall Chill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cool, windy day. The high in Philadelphia only hit 60 degrees and winds gusted near 50mph at times.
TONIGHT: Winds diminish overnight. Patchy clouds survive the night. The low is 47.
FRIDAY: It's still a breezy day, but not as bad with sustained winds only reaching between 12 and 20 mph on average and a few higher gusts. Some sun mixes with clouds. The high is a chilly 60.
SATURDAY: The sun is back in control for the first half of the weekend. We're still cool, but the high improves a bit to 64.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and increasing clouds with another high around 65. A late shower is possible, hopefully not until after the conclusion of the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls. The best chance of showers may end up south and east of Philadelphia.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, with a high of 71.
TUESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. It's breezy and warm with a shower and a rumble of thunder possible. The high hits 69.
WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but we likely see fairly quick drying. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day with an afternoon high of 63.
THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a cool high around 65.
