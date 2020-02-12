AccuWeather: Winds Diminish; Frost Advisories Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixed with a few clouds today. It was breezy and cool with a high of 60. An Enhanced Fire Danger statement has been posted by the National Weather Service. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and a relatively dry forest floor makes it a bad day for fire pits or flicking cigarettes.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, the winds die down and it's chilly with a low of 42 and some suburbs dipping into the 30s again. For most of the outlying areas a Frost Advisory has been issued once again from 2am to 8am as the lighter winds tonight and clear skies could lead to areas of frost if temperatures get cold enough. Hopefully this is the last of the year!
WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny day with a slightly milder high of 63. Although that's 10 degrees below average, it will feel pretty night with light winds.
THURSDAY: Clouds roll back into the region with the approach of a warm front and we could see some afternoon showers in a few spots. At the same time, warmer air returns with our high reaching 68.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the day with our high soaring all the way up to 83, our warmest day so far this year. But in the afternoon or evening, some showers and thunderstorms are likely.
SATURDAY: Our passing front stalls to the south, giving up partly sunny skies. Expect more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south. A shower or thunderstorm is possible at night. We're still warm, with a high around 77.
SUNDAY: Look for a more clouds than sun again with a scattered shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 72.
MONDAY: The warm weather stretch continues. We have mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around, but our high comes in around 76.
TUESDAY: The stalled front finally drifts away and we see the return of mostly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 72.
