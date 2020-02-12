AccuWeather: Winds Not As Gusty, Gradual Warming Trend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cold, blustery day, with a high of only 49 and winds gusting near 50mph at times.
TONIGHT: It's mainly clear, but still blustery and cold with a low of 38 and wind chills closer to freezing.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): It will still be breezy and chilly in the morning, but not as harsh in the afternoon with somewhat milder temperatures and less wind. Look for partly sunny skies overall with temperatures in the low 40s when the polls open in the morning and a high of 54 in the afternoon. Evening polling temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Things start to take a turn for the better. Look for mostly sunny skies with a more seasonable, milder high of 62.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. We'll turn even milder during the afternoon. The high is 65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild conditions move on. The high rises to 69.
SATURDAY: Look for a delightful, mostly sunny day with a warm high of 70.
SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is another 70.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still mild for November with a high of 69.
