AccuWeather: Winds of Change On the Way

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on October 23, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front brought a surge of mild air. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 67 degrees. That's three degrees above average and the warmest day of the week. A cold front moves through this evening will usher in unseasonably cool air for an extended stay.

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds share the skies with the stars. A few evening showers are possible north of Philadelphia as a cold front moves through. It's a bit chilly after midnight with a low of 43 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Its a blustery and chilly day with northwest winds sustained 12-25mph and gusts up to 30mph. There should be plenty of sunshine with some instability cumulus from time to time. Highs will be more than ten degrees cooler than today, with a high of only 55.

THURSDAY: High pressure will be just to our west in the Ohio Valley. Winds will not be as strong, but still breezy out of the northwest at 7-14mph. More sunshine is expected. Our high stops around 52.

FRIDAY:That high pressure scoots offshore and low pressure from down across the Gulf begins to ride up the eastern seaboard. Clouds will thicken through the day with rain arriving at night. It's still cool with a high around 54.

SATURDAY: Rain will be heavy for a time into Saturday and, with a tight pressure gradient setting up between the high to the northeast and the approaching low pressure, we could see a several hour period near dawn Saturday with winds gusting over 40mph inland and 50mph at the coast. Rain may taper to more showery activity by the afternoon/evening as the low keeps lifting northward into New England. The high is a cool 52.

SUNDAY: It's still rather cloudy with more showers possible and a steady rain developing at night as an upper level low swings through. The high is 57.

MONDAY: Morning showers give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. The high is 56.

TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with a high of 54.

