AccuWeather: Winds of change on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Few clouds this evening with a cold front, but overall we'll see clear skies win out. Winds will relax some before they crank up again tomorrow. The low is a cool 54.
THURSDAY: Winds will shift to the northwest bringing in a big change to a fall like feel. Temperatures will do no better than the mid 60s and winds will be sustained in the 12-20mph range with gusts of 30 to as much as 35mph early in the day. With dewpoints crashing into the 30s tomorrow, it indicates a very dry airmass and will definitely have a chilling effect.
FRIDAY: As high pressure shifts off of Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon, we'll see a return flow develop giving us a warmer southwest wind that will allow temperatures to rebound up to 70 in the afternoon. With less wind and seasonable temperatures it will be a very pleasant day.
SATURDAY: We continue to pump in mild air from the west-southwest and should see another day similar to today with temperatures jumping to the upper 70s. We will notice an increase in cirrus clouds as the remnants of Delta lift northeastward toward our region, but it will be a dry start to the weekend and a tad humid.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY: By Sunday the clouds are thickening and rain is likely to develop by late in the day. Rain then continues into and through Monday at varying rates giving our region a good soaking of 1" to 1.5". Not expecting any flooding, but a beneficial rain spread out over a long duration. Highs on Sunday in the lower 70s with just mid to upper 60s on Monday with the rain around for much of the day.
TUESDAY: Another day with lots of clouds and on and off showers. A high of 70.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 72.
