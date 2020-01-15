AccuWeather: Winds Of Change Thursday, Wintry Mess On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I hope you enjoyed this sunny, mild day! The high in Philadelphia soared to 54 degrees. That's 14 degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and the chance of a few showers by dawn, as a strong cold front moves through. The low is a mild 42.
THURSDAY: After a stray very early morning shower, it will turn blustery and chilly. Clouds will dominate again and we'll reach our high of 49 rather early in the day. Temps will slowly fall to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY is posted for our entire area from 9AM-7PM for winds gusting 40-50 mph. Wind chills will hover in the 30s most of the day.
FRIDAY: An arctic high pressure in southern Quebec will be in control and we'll see a bright and sunny day, but it will be very cold with highs of just 33. A continued breeze during the day will make for wind chills no better than the 20s in the afternoon.
SATURDAY: Snow will overspread the region near midday here in the heart of the area. For I-95 and SE, we will see a brief period of snow before a fairly quick changeover to a wintry mix and then rain. By 7pm all areas from Philadelphia on SE will likely be seeing plain rain as temperatures are rising. In the Lehigh Valley, the cold air will be entrenched longer and the period of snow will last into the evening before changing over to an icy mix and eventually rain. For a line from central Berks into northern Montgomery & Bucks Counties on northward is where you have the best chance of seeing 3" or more of snow before the changeover. This will make for a period of difficult travel Saturday afternoon and evening in these far northwest suburbs. We'll reach our high of 38 in the evening and it stays above freezing overnight.
SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 39.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 32.
TUESDAY: it stays cold with mixture of cloud and sunshine, and the chance of a few flurries. The high only hits 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. The high hits 34.
