AccuWeather: Winds of Change; Much Cooler This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had four days in a row of warm springlike weather this week with each day at least 15 degrees above normal. For a second straight day, temperatures climbed into the 70s in Philadelphia with a high of 71. That is well below the record of 83 from 1990 for today, but a solid 20 degrees above normal giving us an early May feel.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows 28-36.SATURDAY: A cold start! Morning wind chills will start out in the mid to upper 20's. Look for mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 51.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 58. Wind gusts 30-40 mph at times.MONDAY: A cold start! Morning wind chills will start out in the teens and 20's. Sunshine to start, increasing clouds during the afternoon. It's a chilly day with a high of just 44 degrees.TUESDAY: Cloudy, with some rain possible. High 44.WEDNESDAY: Clouds break for sunshine for Saint Patrick's Day. High 52.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with some showers possible. High 55.FRIDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. It turns windy with a shower still possible. High 51.